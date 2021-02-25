Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £223.38 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £223.38 ($291.85).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 517 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

On Monday, December 21st, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 715 shares of Centaur Media Plc (CAU.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £221.65 ($289.59).

CAU opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

