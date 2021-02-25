InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Trading Up 7.8%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 165,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 104,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

