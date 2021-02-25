INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

INmune Bio stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.