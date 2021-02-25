InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.53. The stock had a trading volume of 671,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,107. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

