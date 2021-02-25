Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65.84 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.27 or 0.00028450 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $222.30 million and $65.84 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.36 or 0.00515166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00083239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.50 or 0.00489527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00074302 BTC.

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

