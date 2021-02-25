Infosys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,409 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 1,764 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

