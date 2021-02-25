Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $56.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the highest is $56.95 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $239.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

III has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of III traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. 88,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,234. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 501,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.