Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51.
In other Infinera news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock worth $2,798,783 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
