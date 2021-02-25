Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other Infinera news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,208 shares of company stock worth $2,798,783 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.41.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.