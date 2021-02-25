Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after purchasing an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,520 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.