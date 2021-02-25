Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Trading Down 0.2%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

