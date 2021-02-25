Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Up 7.2%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.64. 1,026,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 506,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 165,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 59,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after buying an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 626,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

