Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Shares of Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.60, but opened at C$0.51. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 21,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$3.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Get Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) alerts:

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) (CVE:IGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 million during the quarter.

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. cultivates and processes ginseng in the province of Ontario. It is also involved in the sale of dried ginseng to wholesalers through distributors in China. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (IGP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.