ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

NASDAQ ICCC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.63. 659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICCC. TheStreet raised ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

