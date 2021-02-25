Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 53,909 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 244.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,294 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.