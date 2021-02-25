Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.96 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 243.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI stock opened at $251.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.00. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.