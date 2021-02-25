Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 41,822 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 239.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $99.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

