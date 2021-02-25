Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 615.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

DRE stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

