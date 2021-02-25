ILCOIN (ILC) Price Down 10.9% This Week

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and $106,423.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006671 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006419 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000123 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,598,476,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,779,987 tokens. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

