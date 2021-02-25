IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

