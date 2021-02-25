ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,821. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

