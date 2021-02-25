ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ICL Group worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ICL Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0265 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

