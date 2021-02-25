Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue $0.32 Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HY stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

In related news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. purchased 104,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Btr 2020 Gst Trust F/B/O Elisa bought 7,352 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $408,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

