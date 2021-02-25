Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Hyatt Hotels traded as high as $86.94 and last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 46979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

