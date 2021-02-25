Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 123,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,589. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -268.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.