Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 454,269 shares of company stock valued at $9,017,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

