Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.33. 1,461,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,255,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

