Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

