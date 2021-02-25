HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s (HSBA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410.67 ($5.37).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 429.30 ($5.61) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 405.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 361.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 556.05 ($7.26). The company has a market capitalization of £87.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

