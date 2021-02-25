HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 5,647,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 7,130,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

