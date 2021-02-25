Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 452,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 177,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

HIW stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.10.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

