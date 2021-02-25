High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HLNFF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLNFF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 16,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrÃ©es.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.