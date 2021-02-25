Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

