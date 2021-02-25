Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $65.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 41.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

