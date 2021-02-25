Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $65.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.
HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 41.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
