Hemant Porwal Sells 3,961 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE WCC opened at $84.10 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $89.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WCC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

