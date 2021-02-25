Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $160,711,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

