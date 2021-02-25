HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.86 ($78.66).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €67.60 ($79.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is €64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

