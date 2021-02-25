HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.18.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.30. 8,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. HEICO has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $141.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,424,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.