Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Heartland Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HGH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 28th.

Heartland Group Holdings Limited operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank Limited that provides various financial services in New Zealand and Australia. The company offers savings accounts, term deposits, and direct and business call accounts. It also provides home loans, business loans, term loans, revolving credit, business finance guarantee scheme, reverse mortgages, car loans, rural loans, livestock finance, seasonal finance, capital livestock finance, and farm transition loans.

