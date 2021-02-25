HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Earns Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

HSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HealthStream by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

