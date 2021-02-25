HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $185.56 Million

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce sales of $185.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.30 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $201.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $730.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.17 million to $732.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $752.33 million, with estimates ranging from $745.00 million to $766.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

HQY traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. 1,071,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,623. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,677.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.