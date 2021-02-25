Head to Head Analysis: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S -7.72% -1.32% -0.36% Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.76 $10.15 billion N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.80 $480.00 million $0.75 15.79

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 4 10 10 0 2.25

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential downside of 35.03%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/S.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Marathon Oil on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 721 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 484 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

