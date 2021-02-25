Head-To-Head Analysis: First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Internet Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 3.56 $49.85 million $1.20 16.70 First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 2.04 $25.24 million $2.51 13.60

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 17.73% 5.91% 0.69% First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64%

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.53%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.27%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Internet Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats First Internet Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office in Cobb County, Georgia; and 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

