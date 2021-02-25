HC Wainwright Boosts Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target to $18.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $386.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.