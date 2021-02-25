Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Achieves $126.55 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $257.83 or 0.00517696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $126.55 million and $2.35 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 510,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,821 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

