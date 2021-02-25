Hartline Investment Corp Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded down $27.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $714.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,907,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,148,325.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.