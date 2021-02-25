Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aflac by 884.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 51,569 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $2,531,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Aflac by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.56. 42,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

