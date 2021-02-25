Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.01-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. Harsco also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.59-0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSC. Argus lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.