Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Harsco stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,565. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

