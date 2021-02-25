Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th.

HLMAF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 1,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

