GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 26,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $296,213.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $335,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,311,768 shares of company stock worth $14,544,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $15,252,000. FMR LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $11,471,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $217.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

